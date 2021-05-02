Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 57 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,353.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,296.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,168.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,906.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,460.49.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.