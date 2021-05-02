Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,768 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,672 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.34, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

