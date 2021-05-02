Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $91.19 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.85 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

