Harmony Trading Up 39.4% Over Last Week (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded 39.4% higher against the US dollar. Harmony has a total market cap of $1.37 billion and approximately $72.05 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00069051 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00081092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00019206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00070032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.59 or 0.00852906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,448.29 or 0.09357558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00096491 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,016,029,552 coins and its circulating supply is 9,507,132,552 coins. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

