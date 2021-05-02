HashCoin Price Tops $0.0001 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One HashCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HashCoin has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $155,090.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HashCoin has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00069013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00019202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00070057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.35 or 0.00857121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $5,453.95 or 0.09380421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00096533 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00048620 BTC.

About HashCoin

HashCoin (HSC) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

