Hathor (HTR) Hits One Day Volume of $6.41 Million

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded 30% higher against the dollar. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $235.10 million and approximately $6.41 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00002301 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hathor alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00064379 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.76 or 0.00286246 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $631.35 or 0.01117250 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.34 or 0.00722609 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00025788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,371.05 or 0.99754962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.