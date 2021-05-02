Haven Protocol Price Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $20.25 or 0.00034871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $291.09 million and $1.74 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,061.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,027.72 or 0.05214659 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,000.83 or 0.01723731 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.03 or 0.00470241 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.21 or 0.00718563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.74 or 0.00579970 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00076709 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $247.72 or 0.00426651 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,377,325 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

