Head to Head Analysis: Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) and DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.8% of DocuSign shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Atlassian shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of DocuSign shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DocuSign and Atlassian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocuSign -16.83% -30.14% -7.60% Atlassian -25.82% 2.57% 0.51%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DocuSign and Atlassian’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocuSign $973.97 million 44.53 -$208.36 million ($0.94) -237.17 Atlassian $1.61 billion 19.45 -$350.65 million ($0.13) -1,827.38

DocuSign has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlassian. Atlassian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DocuSign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DocuSign and Atlassian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocuSign 0 4 18 0 2.82 Atlassian 0 4 15 0 2.79

DocuSign presently has a consensus target price of $273.62, indicating a potential upside of 22.73%. Atlassian has a consensus target price of $255.63, indicating a potential upside of 7.60%. Given DocuSign’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe DocuSign is more favorable than Atlassian.

Risk & Volatility

DocuSign has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlassian has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control. In addition, the company provides Guided Forms, which enable complex forms to be filled via an interactive and step-by-step process; Click that supports no-signature-required agreements for standard terms and consents; Identify, a signer-identification option for checking government-issued IDs; Standards-Based Signatures, which support signatures that involve digital certificates; Payments that enables customers to collect signatures and payment; and eNotary, which offers the ability to execute electronic notarial acts. Further, it offers industry-specific cloud offerings, including Rooms for Real Estate that provides a way for brokers and agents to manage the entire real estate transaction digitally; Rooms for Mortgage, which offers digital workspace to create and close mortgages; FedRAMP, an authorized version of DocuSign eSignature for U.S. federal government agencies; and life sciences modules that support compliance with the electronic signature practices. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise, commercial, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships, and individuals. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams. Its products also comprise Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and Jira Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams. In addition, the company offers Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions; Jira Align that enables enterprise organizations build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and other tools comprising Atlassian Access, Bamboo, Crowd, Crucible, Fisheye, Jira Portfolio, Sourcetree, and Statuspage. Atlassian Corporation Plc was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

