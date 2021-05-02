Head-To-Head Analysis: DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DiaMedica Therapeutics and Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics $500,000.00 352.99 -$10.65 million N/A N/A Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$255.13 million ($13.98) -2.76

DiaMedica Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DiaMedica Therapeutics and Phathom Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Phathom Pharmaceuticals 1 0 4 0 2.60

DiaMedica Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $23.83, indicating a potential upside of 153.55%. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.59%. Given DiaMedica Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DiaMedica Therapeutics is more favorable than Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares DiaMedica Therapeutics and Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A -68.28% -62.90% Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A -88.73% -69.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.8% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.8% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

DiaMedica Therapeutics has a beta of 2.58, suggesting that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics beats Phathom Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke. The company was formerly known as DiaMedica Inc. and changed its name to DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. in December 2016. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach. It is also developing vonoprazan, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease; and in combination with antibiotics for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

