Head-To-Head Analysis: NI (NASDAQ:NODK) versus AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) and NI (NASDAQ:NODK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

This table compares AMERISAFE and NI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMERISAFE 26.84% 20.22% 5.99% NI 12.22% 11.39% 6.25%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AMERISAFE and NI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMERISAFE 0 1 0 0 2.00 NI 0 0 0 0 N/A

AMERISAFE currently has a consensus target price of $0.00, suggesting a potential downside of 100.00%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AMERISAFE and NI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMERISAFE $370.37 million 3.24 $92.69 million $4.60 13.50 NI $270.78 million 1.51 $26.40 million N/A N/A

AMERISAFE has higher revenue and earnings than NI.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.5% of AMERISAFE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of NI shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of AMERISAFE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of NI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

AMERISAFE has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NI has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AMERISAFE beats NI on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, Louisiana.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard auto, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.