Head-To-Head Review: BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) versus SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG)

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) and SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share. SouthCrest Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. BancFirst pays out 33.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BancFirst has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

This table compares BancFirst and SouthCrest Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancFirst $473.89 million 0.00 $134.88 million $4.12 N/A SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BancFirst has higher revenue and earnings than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for BancFirst and SouthCrest Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BancFirst 0 0 0 0 N/A SouthCrest Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares BancFirst and SouthCrest Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancFirst 21.31% 9.72% 1.09% SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

BancFirst has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SouthCrest Financial Group has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.8% of BancFirst shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of SouthCrest Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 38.5% of BancFirst shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BancFirst beats SouthCrest Financial Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. It also provides commercial, financial, and other loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchase of equipment, and other needs; lending services that include private banking, energy, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and industrial loans; and loans to finance purchases of consumer goods, such as automobiles, boats, household goods, vacations, and education. In addition, the company engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as bond trustee and paying agent business for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services. Further, it is involved in real estate investment and insurance agency services; and providing funds transfer, collection, safe deposit box, cash management, retail brokerage, and other services for individual and corporate customers. The company serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. It operates through 106 banking locations in Oklahoma and 3 banking locations in Dallas, Texas. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

SouthCrest Financial Group Company Profile

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, acquisition construction and development, professional practice acquisition, equipment and inventory, construction to permanent, and investment real estate loans; and working capital and lines of credit. In addition, it offers credit cards; remote deposit capture, positive pay, ACH, online wires, merchant, and reorder checks services; and online banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and deposit, and telephone banking services. The company serves retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth, and commercial customers. It operates through 9 branches in Georgia. SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

