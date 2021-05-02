Head to Head Review: Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) versus Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Micron Technology and Broadcom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Technology 1 5 28 1 2.83 Broadcom 0 5 21 0 2.81

Micron Technology currently has a consensus price target of $107.88, suggesting a potential upside of 25.34%. Broadcom has a consensus price target of $470.36, suggesting a potential upside of 3.10%. Given Micron Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Micron Technology is more favorable than Broadcom.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Technology and Broadcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Technology 13.59% 8.46% 6.22% Broadcom 12.39% 35.23% 10.61%

Risk and Volatility

Micron Technology has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadcom has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Micron Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Broadcom shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Micron Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Broadcom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Micron Technology and Broadcom’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Technology $21.44 billion 4.50 $2.69 billion $2.55 33.75 Broadcom $23.89 billion 7.80 $2.96 billion $18.45 24.73

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than Micron Technology. Broadcom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Micron Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Broadcom beats Micron Technology on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels. The company provides memory products for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets, as well as for smartphone and other mobile-device markets; SSDs and component-level solutions for the enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets; other discrete storage products in component and wafer forms for the removable storage markets, as well as 3D XPoint memory products; and memory and storage products for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. It markets its products through its direct sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and retailers; and web-based customer direct sales channel, as well as through channel and distribution partners. Micron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms. It operates through two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in San Jose, California.

