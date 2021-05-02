HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Short Interest Update

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the March 31st total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HHR. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HHR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.09. 114,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,034. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.07. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 95.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. HeadHunter Group has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $43.33.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.02 by $4.44. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

