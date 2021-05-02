HealthStream, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of HealthStream in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthStream’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HSTM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

HSTM opened at $24.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $762.22 million, a PE ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at $302,247. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,283,000. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in HealthStream by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

