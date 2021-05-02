Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Hits Market Cap of $2.80 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and $402.17 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00075100 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00056484 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.39 or 0.00315706 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00009392 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00027295 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00033023 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,251,998,742 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

