Hedget (HGET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.40 Million

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Hedget coin can currently be bought for $8.22 or 0.00014499 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedget has a total market cap of $14.40 million and approximately $446,848.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hedget has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00071046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00072262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $483.84 or 0.00852961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00097439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00048411 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,961.80 or 0.08747074 BTC.

Hedget Coin Profile

Hedget (HGET) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

