Helpico Price Tops $0.0879 (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Helpico coin can now be purchased for $0.0879 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. Helpico has a market cap of $2,076.96 and approximately $11.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Helpico has traded up 140.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00064449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.34 or 0.00279765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $634.90 or 0.01114772 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $418.10 or 0.00734109 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00026068 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,046.18 or 1.00162846 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

