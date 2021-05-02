Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Holdings Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.34% of Herman Miller worth $8,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Herman Miller by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Herman Miller during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Herman Miller during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $41.50 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.50 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average of $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $590.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.