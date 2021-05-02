HEROcoin Price Up 167.9% Over Last 7 Days (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. HEROcoin has a market cap of $12.78 million and approximately $335,954.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded 167.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00069729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00072346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.51 or 0.00848829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00097091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00048988 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,918.04 or 0.08687750 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

PLAY is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

