HeroNode (HER) Achieves Market Cap of $551,055.31

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One HeroNode coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HeroNode has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. HeroNode has a total market capitalization of $551,055.31 and approximately $707.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00069646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00019384 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00071916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.76 or 0.00846440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00096876 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.45 or 0.08749355 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00047347 BTC.

About HeroNode

HeroNode (CRYPTO:HER) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling HeroNode

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars.

