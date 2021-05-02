High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Short Interest Down 22.5% in April

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the March 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 69.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLNFF opened at $11.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.22. High Liner Foods has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $11.11.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HLNFF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on High Liner Foods from $11.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on High Liner Foods from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on High Liner Foods from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in North America. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, such as raw fillets and shellfishes; cooked shellfishes; and value-added products comprising sauced, glazed, breaded, and battered seafood products, as well as seafood entrÃ©es.

