Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,297 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 28,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB opened at $59.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $89.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $60.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $1,130,533.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,630 shares of company stock valued at $13,187,162 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

