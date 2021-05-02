Highland Capital Management LLC Has $12.42 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,324 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in Comcast by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,040,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229,746 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Comcast by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $238,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $536,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,652 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.21.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average of $51.20. The company has a market cap of $257.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

