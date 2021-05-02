Highland Capital Management LLC Has $31.93 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.0% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $31,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $74.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.47. The company has a market capitalization of $188.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

