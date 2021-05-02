Highland Capital Management LLC Has $5.65 Million Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 89.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 46,335 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,678,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,800,000 after buying an additional 1,503,716 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,882,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,664,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,808,000 after purchasing an additional 51,242 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,392,000 after purchasing an additional 80,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 985,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,601,000 after purchasing an additional 94,057 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $54.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average is $46.50. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.35.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

