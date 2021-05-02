Highland Capital Management LLC Has $5.88 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,803 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1,377.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after buying an additional 1,012,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $709.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $686.58 and its 200-day moving average is $655.42. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.61 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $680.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,424.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.58, for a total value of $8,175,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,021,279.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

