Highland Capital Management LLC Has $6.51 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,434,000 after buying an additional 25,144 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock opened at $258.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $261.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.50 and a 200-day moving average of $206.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.82.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $267,856.58. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $2,044,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

