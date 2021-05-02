Highland Capital Management LLC Has $7.41 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,254 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 84,980 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Eastern Bank raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 71,682 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $914,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 109,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 23,112 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,899,493 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $98,223,000 after acquiring an additional 121,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 198,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after acquiring an additional 29,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $53.18. The company has a market cap of $214.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

