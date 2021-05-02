Highland Capital Management LLC Has $8.45 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,267.4% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,170,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,168,000 after buying an additional 13,846,525 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,029,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414,766 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $143,360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,692,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,166,000 after acquiring an additional 828,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,809,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,735,000 after acquiring an additional 333,971 shares in the last quarter.

IEMG opened at $65.47 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $69.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.69.

