Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after buying an additional 8,787,122 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,570,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,311,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after buying an additional 1,839,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

RTX stock opened at $83.24 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a PE ratio of -71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.43 and a 200 day moving average of $71.29.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.