Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,926 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $138.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.51. The company has a market capitalization of $157.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

