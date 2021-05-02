Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 10,451 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,451 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 309.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 17,875 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,590,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $6,737,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 88.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $48.45 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.81.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price target on American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.07.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

