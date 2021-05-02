Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 15,979 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,979 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.0% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.32.

Bank of America stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.18. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

