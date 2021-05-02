Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,790 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $7,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,091,000 after buying an additional 244,712 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,490,000 after acquiring an additional 381,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Anthem by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $866,682,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,237,000 after purchasing an additional 541,603 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM stock opened at $379.39 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $386.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $362.34 and its 200 day moving average is $323.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $92.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 23.25%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANTM. Cowen upped their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.14.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

