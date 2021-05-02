Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,477 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,087 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,815 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,624,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,286 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,538,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,099,000 after purchasing an additional 332,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,120,854 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $448,155,000 after purchasing an additional 467,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $107,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $142,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,046,419. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $142.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

