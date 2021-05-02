Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 4,671 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,671 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $118.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.08. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $119.12.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.