Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 5,377 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,596 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

CVS opened at $76.40 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $77.44. The stock has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day moving average of $70.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

