Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 7,206 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,206 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.0% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eastern Bank increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 297.5% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 34,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,545,000 after buying an additional 25,494 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 172,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,950,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $470.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $467.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $324.35 and a one year high of $532.57. The company has a market cap of $184.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

