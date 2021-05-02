Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,883 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 8,292 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 53.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,896 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after buying an additional 66,716 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $1,598,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 469.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.37.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $61.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of -61.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $42.43 and a one year high of $66.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.68 and a 200 day moving average of $57.20.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

