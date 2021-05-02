Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,646 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of US Foods worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 616,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,500,000 after buying an additional 45,391 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,919,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

USFD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on US Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $41.46 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -65.81 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average of $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $275,087.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,406.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $54,686.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,267,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,108 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.