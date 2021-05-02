Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,885 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

NYSE:T opened at $31.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

