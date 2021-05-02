HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Short Interest Update

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the March 31st total of 7,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other HireQuest news, Director Lawrence F. Hagenbuch bought 4,500 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $77,490.00. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HireQuest stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of HireQuest at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HQI opened at $18.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.12 million, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.84. HireQuest has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $20.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.61.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. HireQuest had a net margin of 45.87% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of March 25, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 139 franchisee-owned offices in 35 states and the District of Columbia.

