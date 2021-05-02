HollyGold Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $146,210.00 (HGOLD)

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. HollyGold has a market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $146,210.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HollyGold has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. One HollyGold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00063637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.28 or 0.00277419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $634.41 or 0.01091276 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $418.89 or 0.00720544 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00025363 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,174.05 or 1.00067082 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HollyGold Profile

HollyGold’s launch date was May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,134 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

HollyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HollyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HollyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

