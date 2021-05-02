Holo (HOT) Price Hits $0.0158

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Holo has a market cap of $2.67 billion and approximately $304.25 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Holo has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Holo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00069543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00071799 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.36 or 0.00850623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.70 or 0.00096811 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00049708 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,156.57 or 0.08963260 BTC.

Holo Coin Profile

HOT is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 169,164,199,065 coins. Holo’s official website is holochain.org . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Holo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.