Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.45. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HOMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.83. The stock had a trading volume of 641,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,131. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,553.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,808 shares of company stock worth $322,382 over the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 197.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 154,985 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

