Homeros (HMR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.63 Million

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Homeros coin can now be purchased for $0.0818 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. Homeros has a market cap of $42.07 million and approximately $5.63 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Homeros has traded 37.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00069671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019408 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00071905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $479.76 or 0.00849005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00097159 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00048216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,905.38 or 0.08680831 BTC.

Homeros Profile

Homeros (HMR) is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Buying and Selling Homeros

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

