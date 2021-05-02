HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Short Interest Update

HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the March 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

HMSVF opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76. HomeServe has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70.

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

