Honest (HNST) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and $122,748.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Honest has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Honest coin can currently be bought for about $0.0285 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00064691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.53 or 0.00279216 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $643.25 or 0.01105035 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $423.34 or 0.00727245 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00025467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,092.68 or 0.99796376 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

