Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Holdings Trimmed by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 33,746 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $57,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

NYSE:HON opened at $223.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.56 and its 200-day moving average is $205.42. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $232.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $154.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

