Horizon Protocol (HZN) One Day Volume Hits $132,124.00

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $35.14 million and $132,124.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001543 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 46.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00064411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.13 or 0.00279465 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $639.05 or 0.01122291 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.96 or 0.00735772 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00026103 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,920.17 or 0.99962248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

